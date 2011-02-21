CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

New Music: 50 Cent “Run Up On Me” Freestyle [Audio]

Leave a comment

50 Cent “Run Up On Me” Freestyle

50 Cent has dropped a new freestyle after promising to deliver it to fans late last night.

The G-Unit General took to his Twitter page Sunday to ask fans if he should release a new freestyle and delivered just 30 minutes later.

On the track “Run Up On Me”, 50 raps

“Inhale, exhale/ feel a different high/ Andrew McQueen shirt and jeans this a different fly/Presidential time n*gga watch the Roley shine/No need for pens and paper this just what’s on my mind.”


Check out 50’s latest freestyle below.

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

UGK Alumni Cory Mo Speaks On Texas Hip-Hop Scene & In-Fighting Which Halted The Movement [Video]

Brandy And Shaunie O’Neal Host Charity Shopping Event; Amber Rose, Trina And Flo Rida Attend [Photos]

Six Men Arrested For Shooting At Waka Flocka’s Tour Bus

Lebron James’ Cartoon ‘The Lebrons’ To Star Niecey Nash, Drake [Video]

50 Cent , curtis jackson , g-unit , New 50 Cent , rapper 50 cent

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close