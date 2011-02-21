New Music: 50 Cent “Run Up On Me” Freestyle [Audio]

50 Cent “Run Up On Me” Freestyle

50 Cent has dropped a new freestyle after promising to deliver it to fans late last night.

The G-Unit General took to his Twitter page Sunday to ask fans if he should release a new freestyle and delivered just 30 minutes later.

On the track “Run Up On Me”, 50 raps

“Inhale, exhale/ feel a different high/ Andrew McQueen shirt and jeans this a different fly/Presidential time n*gga watch the Roley shine/No need for pens and paper this just what’s on my mind.”



Check out 50’s latest freestyle below.