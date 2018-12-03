Mother Of Marquise Jackson Fires Back At 50 Cent, Says He’s “Not So Gangster”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is just as known for trolling as he is for his many business endeavors, but his jab towards his firstborn son really took some by surprise. After saying he wouldn’t be moved if his son and Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff’s son were hit by a bus, Marquise Jackson’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, had bars for Fif.

As captured by The Shade Room, an Instagram story post from Tompkins was issued in response to 50 Cent taking the savage jab towards Jackson and McGriff, who both were standing next to each other in an Instagram photo. Fif and his son have beefed publicly with the son even taking on his father’s world of music and dropped a diss track.

Tompkins, who has been embroiled in bitter back and forths with her son’s father, finally had enough and questioned 50’s gangster in a real way.

“I find it humorous that a not so gangster rapper will go so hard and be so delligent at going at his child and his child’s mother, but won’t keep that same energy for n*ggas who put that hot lead up his ass…Alexa play “Many Men” by 50 Cent,” read the IG story.

Although he doesn’t use her name, it appears that 50 Cent had a response for Tompkins as well.

—

Photo: Getty