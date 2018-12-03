CLOSE
HomeNews

Birthday Behavior: Dascha Polanco Stunts On The ‘Gram In Birthday Swimsuit Photo

Polanco, who turns 35 today, is one of the most glamorous actresses on the scene today.

Leave a comment
'Orange Is The New Black' Season 6 - Screening & Q&A

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Dascha Polanco emerged as one of the many breakout stars on Netflix’s prison comedy Orange Is The New Black in her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz. Today, Polanco turns 35 and she has decided to bless the masses with her exceptional assets.

Taking to Instagram to effectively stunt, the glamorous and curvy Dominican-American actress is working every angle to perfection. Aside from OITNB, Polanco starred as Det. Lori Weider on FX’s true crime anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. She’ll also be starring in an upcoming film titled iGilbert.

But enough about that, let’s all take in the glory that is Dascha Polanco below. Happy 35th birthday to you!

Photo: WENN

birthday , Curvy Celebrities , Dascha Polanco , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Love And Hip Hop Atlanta's Mimi Faust Birthday Celebration
Comedian Apologizes For Calling Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Ugly
12.03.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close