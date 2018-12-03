CLOSE
HomeNews

6 Things We Learned From Lil Baby on The Breakfast Club

The ATLien lamps with the morning trio and talks about his life and career thus far...

Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

#lilbaby is in the building!!

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) on

For the past year Lil Baby’s been steadily blowing up with cuts from his debut album Harder Than Ever and though he’s been enjoying the success from the album he dropped this past May, the Atlanta rapper is closing out the year with his sophomore album, Street Gossip.

Stopping by a God-less Breakfast Club, Lil Baby chops it up with Angela Yee and DJ Envy and reveals why he missed his performance at Powerhouse, choosing his career over street life, and his theory behind Drake rocking that Quality Control piece.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Lil Baby on The Breakfast Club.

Lil Baby , The Breakfast Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Love And Hip Hop Atlanta's Mimi Faust Birthday Celebration
Comedian Apologizes For Calling Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Ugly
12.03.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close