Grammy Nominations List Is Out, Kendrick Lamar Leads All Nominees With 8 Nods

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place next year but today, the buzz is on for the big show after the full list of nominees was released today. Leading the pack is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations in a stacked field with Cardi B, Drake, and Travis Scott all up for trophies as well.

Among K-Dot’s potential awards haul are nods in the three top categories for record, song, and album of the year. Lamar’s work on curating the tracks for the Black Panther soundtrack boosted his numbers as the project is up for Album Of The Year and the smash hit “All The Stars” with SZA is up both record and song of the year. Drake’s Scorpion is also up for Album Of The Year, one of his seven nominations and his track “God’s Plan” is also in the Song Of The Year category.

Producer Boi-1Da notched six nominations for his work across several projects, and Cardi B, who is also up for Album Of The Year for Invasion of Privacy, is tied with Childish Gambino, H.E.R., and Sounwave with five nods.

Hit the flip to see the full 2019 Grammy Awards nomination list.

The big show airs on February 10, 2019, at 8:00 PM EST.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2Next page »