Rumor Has It LeBron James Wants Carmelo Anthony To Be A Laker

Basketball fans might see yet another super team being formed in the near future. The sports media is reporting that LeBron James wants Carmelo Anthony in Los Angeles.

As per CBS Sports King James is rumored to want the all star power forward to sign with the LA Lakers. Writer Joe Vardon of The Athletic broke the news. The story claims a source close to the James offered up the intel.

LeBron James would like to get Carmelo Anthony to Los Angeles with him on the Lakers, a league source told The Athletic. But James and his camp still believe Anthony can play, that there could be a place for him as a contributor on a Lakers’ team that is young and continues to battle injuries. Brandon Ingram is the latest casualty. His sprained left ankle will keep him for at least the next two games. And, broadly speaking, James does not want to see Anthony’s career end either with the Houston divorce or the 10-time All-Star playing out the string in this season in a market where he doesn’t want to be.

This rumor comes at a very interesting time as Anthony is still technically signed to the Houston Rockets but does not play and has made it clear he has no intentions to. Melo originally signed with Houston in July and can be traded starting December 15. But James has stuck to the script and has not shown any signs that the there is any truth to the whispers.

Back in November ‘Bron was asked about Carmelo possibly joining the squad and he said it is not up to him. “I have no idea to be honest. That’s not a question to ask me. Right now we have 15 roster spots right? We don’t even have a roster spot open right now. But that’s not a question for myself.”

The two have been acquaintances since high school and became good friends in the NBA. While Melo is clearly at the late stages of his career this signing could give him his last chance for a championship run. Additionally, La La Anthony is frequently in Hollywood for her acting duties so it wouldn’t be out the question for his personal life.

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images