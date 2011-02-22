CLOSE
Kanye Accused Of Copying French Film In “All Of The Lights” Video

Kanye Accused Of Stealing “All Of The Lights” Concept

The premiere of Kanye’s new video for “All Of The Lights” is stirring up controversy now that the G.O.O.D. Music head is being accused of stealing the idea from a French film.

Kanye’s new video features the rapper alongside Kid Cudi and Rihanna in black and white scenes before colorful words flash across the screen.

According to some viewers however, the visual is strikingly similar to French Film “Enter The Void.”

Linda Sharp, a writer for TheStirBlog.com, pointed out the similarities saying,

Either it’s a deliberate homage to the film, or… well, maybe nobody thought Kanye’s fans would know anything about relatively obscure French melodramas. Hard to say.”

Ye has yet to respond.

Check out the videos for “Enter The Void” and “All Of The Lights” below.

Did Ye rip off the French film?

“Enter The Void” opening credits

 

“All Of The Lights”

