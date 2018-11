Drake, Stevie Wonder And Rosa Acosta Party For All-Star Weekend

Before wrapping up All-Star Weekend, Stevie Wonder was joined by Drake and Rosa Acosta to host a party at L.A.’s Siren Studios.

The soul singer, the rapper and the video model were all spotted sipping on Ace Of Spades for the finale party with sounds from Power 105.1’s DJ Envy.

Check out pictures of Rosa Acosts and video of Drake and Stevie courtesy of UrbanPartyLife.com.

