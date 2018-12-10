‘Power’ Crew Member Hit By SUV Dies, Show Shuts Down Production

A production assistant for the hit cable series Power was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours Monday (Dec. 10) and has died. Pedro Jimenez, who has been a parking assistant with the show since 2014, was 63.

Deadline reports:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” a Starz spokesperson told Deadline of the death of the 63-year old Parking PA. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

Jimenez has been with the series since its first day of production. Power debuted in 2014.

NYPD officials say they are investigating the incident and have spoken to the driver of the 2006 Ford Explorer that hit Jimenez. The driver was also a member of the Power crew, I’ve learned.

In the midst of the filming for the upcoming season of the drama series created by Courtney Kemp and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Power has temporally shut down production. The move is out of respect for the family of Jimenez, which was informed of his death almost immediately after he was pronounced dead by medical authorities at Brooklyn Hospital this morning.

None of the Power actors were on set during the accident. The outlet adds that production was halted to give crew members and the cast time to grieve the loss.

