Jay-Z Wins Battle Against Rockafella Restaurant

Taking a page out of his own rap battle book, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter responded from an Ether-like loss in a court case last year with a recent victory.

Last year, it was reported that Jay lost a legal battle with Newcastle, England restaurant, “Rockafella” over rights to use the name when a judge ruled that Hov’s label and the restaurant were both inspired by the famous Rockefeller family.

Jay-Z Loses Restaurant Court Battle

Rockafella owner, Terry Miller won $250,000 on the cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen” and used the money to open the restaurant in 2006. Jay filed the lawsuit back then and lost the case last year, but his legal team Forrester Ketley & Co. appealed the case and now a judge has ruled in Carter’s favor.

Miller is still allowed to use the name for his catering business. His restaurant however, closed in 2009.