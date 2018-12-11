CLOSE
JAY-Z’s Year End Playlist Includes Kanye West, Lil Baby & Rapsody

Don't bank on Jigga doing the "ZEZE" dance though.

JAY-Z

While JAY-Z isn’t in the hallway all day he still has his ear to the streets. He has chosen his favorite tracks of 2018 and some of the choices might take you by surprise.

As part of Tidal’s closeout to the year they have released a “JAY-Z’s Year End Picks” playlist. As per Hype Beast the set is 21 songs deep and is for all Hip-Hop. Some no brainer selections made the cut including Lil Wayne’s “Uproar”, Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode”, Drake’s “Emotionless” and Lil Baby / Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard”. While it is unclear whether or not they are back on speaking terms Kanye’s KIDS SEE GHOSTS collaborative project with Kid Cudi (“Freee”) is also on there.

Where things got interesting is how he clearly embraced up and coming artists from all parts of the map. Scheck Wes’ boisterous tribute to his NBA baller friend “Mo Bamba” made the cut. Oakland’s own Mozzy got love for his sleeper hit “Walk Up”. Lastly Buffalo’s own Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher land a slot with “Brutus”.

You can experience the entire playlist below.

