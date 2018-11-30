Jay-Z Sends Tweet To Clear Up Meek Mill Verse

You know it’s really when Jay-Z is on vacation in South Africa and he sends out a tweet to clarify some bars. That’s what happened this afternoon after the Internets rabid discussion of his verse on Meek Mill’s “What’s Free.”

The initial consensus was that Hova once again verbally spanked Kanye West. Then it was he was actually coming for Donald Trump.

All were feasible, but Hova took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together .,” he tweeted.

All facts. Also, the jokes about Jigga tweeting (his last message was sent in June 2017) are just getting started.

