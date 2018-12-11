Chance The Rapper’s Taking A “Sabbatical” To Get Familiar With The Bible

Chance The Rapper‘s one of the game’s most successful rappers but that doesn’t mean he can’t use a break especially if he’s doing so to get right with The Lord.

A few days ago the Chicago artist took to IG to announce that he’d be taking a sabbatical from the entertainment game to not only take a trip out of the country but is doing so in an effort to become more familiar with the word of God.

Posting a picture of himself holding the next generation of his family, Chance posted a lengthy caption in which he explained his newfound mission.

“I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my bible. we all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it. So I’m off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here and I need to be able to give my nephew Charlie Matthew the knowledge and tools to FUCK YALL UP.”

You can’t be mad at that. We mean, you could but that would say a lot more about you than you’d probably want out there.

Since the announcement Chance has been posting Biblical passages and a picture of his daughter walking up to a house of worship. Needless to say it seems like the “No Problem” rapper is content with the road he’s chosen. More power to him.