Chris Brown’s ‘F.A.M.E.’ Cover & Tracklisting

Chris Brown’s F.AM.E. cover and tracklisting revealed

Besides rocking All-Star Weekend with his new single “Look At Me Now”, Chris Brown is preparing to release his new album F.A.M.E. March 22.

Standing for “Forgiving All My Enemies”, Brown’s new project will have an onslaught of features including Tyga, Justin Bieber, Ludacris and Lil Wayne.

Check out the cover and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

1. Deuces featuring Tyga & Kevin McCall

2. Up 2 You

3. No Bullshit

4. Look At Me Now featuring Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes

5. She Ain’t You

6. Say It With Me

7. Yeah 3x

8. Next 2 You featuring Justin Bieber

9. All Back

10. Wet The Bed featuring Ludacris

11. Oh My Love

12. Should’ve Kissed You

13. Beautiful People featuring Benny Benassi

Deluxe Edition:

14. Bomb feat. Wiz Khalifa

15. Love Them Girls featuring Game

16. Paper, Scissors, Rock featuring Big Sean & Timbaland

17. Beg For It