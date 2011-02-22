Chris Brown’s ‘F.A.M.E.’ Cover & Tracklisting

Chris Brown’s F.AM.E. cover and tracklisting revealed
Besides rocking All-Star Weekend with his new single “Look At Me Now”, Chris Brown is preparing to release his new album F.A.M.E. March 22.
Standing for “Forgiving All My Enemies”, Brown’s new project will have an onslaught of features including Tyga, Justin Bieber, Ludacris and Lil Wayne.
Check out the cover and tracklisting below.
Tracklisting:
1. Deuces featuring Tyga & Kevin McCall
2. Up 2 You
3. No Bullshit
4. Look At Me Now featuring Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes
5. She Ain’t You
6. Say It With Me
7. Yeah 3x
8. Next 2 You featuring Justin Bieber
9. All Back
10. Wet The Bed featuring Ludacris
11. Oh My Love
12. Should’ve Kissed You
13. Beautiful People featuring Benny Benassi
Deluxe Edition:
14. Bomb feat. Wiz Khalifa
15. Love Them Girls featuring Game
16. Paper, Scissors, Rock featuring Big Sean & Timbaland
17. Beg For It