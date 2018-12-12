Moving Fast: Nicki Minaj Apparently Talking Wedding & Baby Plans With New Ex-Convict Boo

Now that Nicki Minaj‘s new boo has been revealed to the masses via her social media channels, the world has chimed in with their opinions naturally considering her boyfriend’s rap sheet. However, that isn’t stopping Minaj from allegedly gearing up for wedding and baby plans with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Sources close to the “Queen” MC tell us Nicki and Kenneth Petty have already had the marriage and baby talk — this after only a few months of dating. We’re told Nicki is serious about the prospect of marrying Kenneth and having his kids … because she believes he’s that good a man.

As for that whole convicted sex offender thing — among other crimes — we’re told Nicki couldn’t care less.

She certainly isn’t shy about showing off her new boo either — Nicki posted a video of them working out together in the gym.

The outlet adds that sources close to Minaj tell them that despite Petty’s attempted rape charge from when he was a teen and his other crimes, she believes that he’s changed for the better. The pair were previously connected back when Minaj was a teenager, and their months-long romance seems to be quite strong despite all the outside noise.

Minaj was also allegedly said that she believes Petty was framed by the mother of the person in his rape case, citing that the pair were actually dating and the mother didn’t approve of him.

