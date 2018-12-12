Ciara & Future Headed Back To Court Over Son’s Travel Itinerary

Ciara and Future are still not getting along when it comes to their 4-year-old son, Future Zahir. Surprise, surprise.

Fresh off of celebrating her husband’s 30th birthday, CiCi is entering a new court battle with her baby father. According to TMZ, the singer’s legal team is requesting that the courts force Future to enter mediation so they can figure out a new travel itinerary for their kid.

TMZ reports, “If the judge won’t force Daddy Future into mediation, Ciara wants a trial to settle the matter. As we reported … Ciara claims Future’s been terrible at keeping his daddy appointments — allegedly breaking scheduled visits fairly often — and tends to hand the kid off to the rapper’s mother or grandmother without spending much time with him.”

“Ciara also said the constant back-and-forth was weighing on their son, and it was important they figure a better schedule for the kid’s sake. Her camp says they’ve been trying to figure this out without a judge stepping in, but to no avail.” the site reports.

Check out a more recent photo of little Future below…he’s the spitting image of his dad.

Photo: Getty