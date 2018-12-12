CLOSE
Ciara & Future Headed Back To Court Over Son’s Travel Itinerary

Another day, another court case for the Wilson and Wilburn families.

Ciara and Future are still not getting along when it comes to their 4-year-old son, Future Zahir. Surprise, surprise.

Fresh off of celebrating her husband’s 30th birthday, CiCi is entering a new court battle with her baby father. According to TMZ, the singer’s legal team is requesting that the courts force Future to enter mediation so they can figure out a new travel itinerary for their kid.

TMZ reports, “If the judge won’t force Daddy Future into mediation, Ciara wants a trial to settle the matter. As we reported … Ciara claims Future’s been terrible at keeping his daddy appointments — allegedly breaking scheduled visits fairly often — and tends to hand the kid off to the rapper’s mother or grandmother without spending much time with him.”

“Ciara also said the constant back-and-forth was weighing on their son, and it was important they figure a better schedule for the kid’s sake. Her camp says they’ve been trying to figure this out without a judge stepping in, but to no avail.” the site reports.

Check out a more recent photo of little Future below…he’s the spitting image of his dad.

Thankful for my Prince 🤴. #ThanksGiving

Photo: Getty

