CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye Mentoring Justin Bieber

Leave a comment

Kanye West may have a new apprentice on the boards. ‘Ye and Justin Bieber are working together once again. But this time is seems and rapper and pop star are working on a strictly beat basis.

Late last night (February 22), Yeezy posted this announcement from his official Twitter account, along with a picture of him and the pop wunderkind apparently working on the latest batch of production.

“My new beat protégé”

This isnt the first time the two wickedly famous artists have linked up.  The duo linked up for an unlikely collabo with Raekwon last year on the remix for Bieber’s, “Runaway Love.”

In related news, as recently reported, West is being accused of copying borrowing from the French film “Enter The Void” for his latest video for, “All of the Lights.”

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

UGK Alumni Cory Mo Speaks On Texas Hip-Hop Scene & In-Fighting Which Halted The Movement [Video]

Rihanna Brings Out Drake And Kanye West For NBA All-Star Performance [Video]

Justin Bieber , Kanye West , Mentor , production , raekwon , Runaway Love Remix , Twitpic , twitter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close