Kanye Mentoring Justin Bieber

Kanye West may have a new apprentice on the boards. ‘Ye and Justin Bieber are working together once again. But this time is seems and rapper and pop star are working on a strictly beat basis.

Late last night (February 22), Yeezy posted this announcement from his official Twitter account, along with a picture of him and the pop wunderkind apparently working on the latest batch of production.

“My new beat protégé”

This isnt the first time the two wickedly famous artists have linked up. The duo linked up for an unlikely collabo with Raekwon last year on the remix for Bieber’s, “Runaway Love.”