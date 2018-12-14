A$AP Rocky “Tony Tone,” Janelle Monae “Crazy, Classic, Life” & More | Daily Visuals 12.13.18

A$AP Rocky might be one of the few artists left in the game whose music videos grab your attention and hold on to it until the screen goes black.

His latest clip to “Tony Tone” continues that trend as we see A$AP Rocky in different situations and places such as standing in front of an all white council with his crew to rolling deep through the ave while on a bike and flossing a neck chock full of ice.

On another side of town Janelle Monae gets her girl power on and rolls to a soiree with her girls in a drop top whip in the clip to “Crazy, Classic, Life.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joey Purp featuring Chance The Rapper, Russ, and more.

A$AP ROCKY – “TONY TONE”

JANELLE MONAE – “CRAZY, CLASSIC, LIFE”

JOEY PURP FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – “AW SH*T!”

RUSS – “MISSIN YOU CRAZY”

DJ MUGGS & MEYHEM LAUREN – “BALANCE”