ASAP Rocky & Under Armour Launch SRLo Sneaker At Harlem Pop-Up TODAY [Photos]

The fruits of A$AP Rocky’s partnership with Under Armour are beginning to ripen. Today (Sept. 14), the Harlem AWGE creative agency and the athletic apparel brand are celebrating and launching Pretty Flacko’s AWGE x Under Armour SRLo sneaker.

The pop-up is being billed as 4-floor experience in A$AP’s native Harlem, with each floor paying homage to different 90s influenced themes; for example, a skate park, rave and house party as well as a retail shop and food. A musical performance is also planned.

As for the SRLo, it will come in two colorways, black/black and black/blue, and is limited to 500 pairs (250 of each color). The shoe features Under Armour’s HOVR cushioning tech, a mixed material upper, and reflective laces. Designed by former pro skater Dave Mayhew A$AP Rocky was highly involved in its creation.

The “rebooted vintage skate shoe” will cost you $250 at the exclusive pop-up, and buyers will be able to check out all the floors after copping.

See detailed photos of A$AP Rocky’s AWGE x Under Armour SRLo in the gallery.

The retail portion of the pop-up will open at 4pm (until 8pm) with the rave kicking off at 10pm and scheduled to go on until 4am.

The location for the pop-up is 3560 Broadway, New York, NY 10031