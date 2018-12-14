Butthurt Bob: Akademiks Goes At Ebro For Interviewing Vic Mensa [Video]

Akademiks is in his feelings—again. The Everyday Struggle host and avid Twitch user recently took issue with Hot 97 giving one of his biggest critics a voice.

As per Hot New Hip Hop the DJ turned Hip-Hop know it all has taken issue with Ebro Darden for his interview of Vic Mensa. Earlier this week the Ebro In The Morning radio show invited the Chicago MC for an in-person sit down to discuss his new album and much more.

During the Q&A the topic of Akademiks came up and Vic made it clear it isn’t on sight when he finally sees him. “I heard Akademiks was the informant for 6ix9ine, what’s to that?” he added. “Livingston man? I don’t know. I can’t comment on Livingston man.”

Apparently, this was not taken so well by Livingston (Ak’s government name) who went on a video rant while playing Fortnite no less. “Vic Mensa is f***ing garbage. You’re not popping in the streets. I don’t care what Roc Nation signed you for, you’re still wack”.

Ebro also caught some smoke as well. “Salute to Hot 97, by the way Ebro you’re a real sucker for how you tried to conduct that interview. You’re a sucker in a lot of ways to be honest. You’re kind of out here failing looking for ratings. You’re doing some really weird sh*t for ratings my dude,” he explained. Akademiks went on to trash one of Vic’s new songs and blasted the rapper and radio host throughout the live stream.

Mensa took issue with the blogger over his coverage of the Chicago Rap scene during a 2017 appearance on Everyday Struggle. From there the two have gone back and forth on social media calling each other out.

You can see Akademiks rant in full below.

Photo: Akademiks