Cardi B’s Driving Skills Leave Much To Be Desired on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

While Cardi B finds herself in the midst of going through a messy breakup to makeup (maybe?) situation with her hubby Offset and petty drama with Nicki Minaj, she continues to chase that bag. Last night (Dec. 13), James Cordon previewed an upcoming Carpool Karaoke featuring the Grammy-nominated rapper from the Bronx.

In the quick clip we find the over the top artist get in the whip with the late-night host and demonstrate her life-threatening driving skills and offer a gang of white children advice on life. Once white children know who you are you know you’ve officially made it. Just sayin.’

Check out the preview for James Corden’s upcoming Carpool Karaoke below and tune in on Monday night for what’s sure to be his livest segment yet.