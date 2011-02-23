Cee Lo In Talks To Judge New Reality Show



Recent Grammy award winner, Cee Lo is reportedly in talks to become the newest judge on the upcoming season of the singing competition series, The Voice.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lo would be joined by Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and another yet named female judge.

The reality series is similar to American Idol in principal, but judges on The Voice must listen to the contestants while facing a different direction, to focus strictly on the singer’s voice. The winner takes home a $100,000 cash prize.

Producers have also considered Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz and Roger Daltrey of the legendary rock band The Who as judges, according to EW.

The Voice, debuts on NBC this Spring.



