Judge Lifts Chris Brown Restraining Order



Singer Chris Brown is no longer prohibited from being in the presence of his former girlfriend Rihanna.

Yesterday (February 22), Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg downgraded a restraining order in the singer’s felony assault case.

The two singers can now see and speak to each other. Brown is still prohibited from harassing, threatening, assaulting, or tracking his ex-girlfriend’s movements.

The judges ruling came only after an attorney for Rihanna said the pop star didn’t object to removing the stay-away provisions.

The new order remains in effect until August 2014 when Brown’s probation is scheduled to end.

As recently reported, Brown finished his required domestic violence classes in January. And both he and Rihanna have recently requested that the restraining order that was levied after Brown assaulted the Rihanna in 2009 be eased.

In related news, Breezy recently revealed the cover art and tracklisting for his upcoming album, F.A.M.E.



