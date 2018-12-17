Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi And More Show Support For Pete Davidson [Photos]

Pete Davidson might be going through a dark time but he definitely has people in his corner. Several celebrities showed him love over the weekend after a very alarming confession.

As per Complex last week the Saturday Night Live star posted a message on his Instagram that sounded like was contemplating suicide. “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do is help people. just remember i told you so.” He then deleted his account.

#PeteDavidson just posted this on his Instagram. Pls show him love. Pray for him right now. Everyone who knows him IRL, reach out to him immediately. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yYVf6nq0cV — Elizabeth Esther (@elizabethesther) December 15, 2018

Naturally the post caused a scare online causing many prominent celebrities to extend their best wishes for the Staten Island native. Jada Pinkett Smith was one of the first to send him positive vibes. “Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today!” she tweeted.

Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

Amidst dealing with her own personal social media drama Nicki Minaj asked everyone to show more sympathy regarding his situation. “Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.”

We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Machine Gun Kelly took matters into his own hands and apparently booked a flight to go visit Davidson. “im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

Thankfully on Saturday, December 15 Pete reappeared briefly on SNL and is now assumed to be in around loved ones. 2018 has been a rocky year for him. He had a very public romance with Ariana Grande that ended after they got engaged. He was then subjected to online bullying because of the break up.

This is not the first time he has dealt with mental health issues. In October 2016 while on The Breakfast Club he admitted he struggled with suicidal thoughts after the death of his father who was a firefighter that responded to 9-11.

