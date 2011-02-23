Common Spits Black History Freestyle At Howard University [Video]



Common Freestyles At Howard

While Common’s been seemingly absent on the music scene, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper made his presence known at Howard University after spitting a freestyle honoring February as Black history month.

The emcee was at the institution as part of their “History Makers” campaign and spit impromptu on Hip-Hop and the importance of Black History.

“I gotta say these things and say em clear/It ain’t Black History month, it’s Black History year….Yo you know the text, I’m the remaking of Malcolm X…”

Check out more of Common’s freestlye at Howard below.