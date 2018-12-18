CLOSE
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar “Tints,” XXXTentacion “Bad!” & More | Daily Visuals 12.17.18

Anderson .Paak lets his son steal the show and XXXTentacion lives on in animation. Today's Daily Visuals.

XXXTentacion seemingly confessed to beating girlfriend, stabbings in secret recording

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Last month Anderson .Paak dropped his latest LP Oxnard and though it hasn’t exactly burned up the charts fans in the know appreciate what the Aftermath artist brings to the game.

Today the California artist dropped a clip for his Kendrick Lamar assisted “Tints” (another one) but instead of hogging all the camera time, AP makes his son the star of the vertical video in which the young’n plays dress up and finds himself asleep in K. Dot’s arms.

For XXXTentacion’s posthumous visual to “Bad!” director/animator Tristan Zammit gives X new life in the world of anime where X weathers the storm with some interesting powers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Asian Doll, Qunicy, and more.

ANDERSON .PAAK FT. KENDRICK LAMAR – “TINTS”

XXXTENTACION – “BAD!”

ASIAN DOLL – “ROCK OUT”

CHLOE & HALLE LAUNCH – “DOWN”

QUINCY – “SORRY KIDS”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “AROUND ME”

DANILEIGH – “CRUZ”

B.E.N.N.Y. THE BUTCHER FT. KEISHA PLUM – “BABS”

EZRI – “BALD”

Daily Visuals

