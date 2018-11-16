Anderson .Paak Drops New LP ‘Oxnard,’ Music Twitter Approves #OXNARD

Anderson .Paak had the world waiting on pins and needles after teasing his upcoming album Oxnard to the masses by way of social media standing alongside legends. Now, the first project from .Paak after signing to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath imprint is available and the reaction Twitter has been enthusiastic thus far.

The anticipation for Oxnard was high, this after .Paak appeared in photos with the likes of Q-Tip and Dre, and a blistering first single in “Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar. In interviews. .Paak promised to deliver what he felt will be a classic album and while it’s too soon to say if it qualifies as one, the early returns on the album prove that .Paak’s fans and peers are all in.

Along with the aforementioned Q-Tip and K-Dot, J. Cole, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Snoop Dogg all show up across the album on various tracks. Mell, Dr. Dre, 9th Wonder, On’Mas Keith and .Paak himself all provide production among other names.

WHILE ITS NUMBER 1 WITH A BULLET LET ME POST RN 😭😭😭😭 LOL!! YALL DID THIS AND I LOVE YOU OMG OK LET ME GO BACK TO CRYING LIKE A BABY #OXNARD IS OUT LETS GO!!! pic.twitter.com/DwftZ07z2w — CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) November 16, 2018

Check out the Twitter reactions to Anderson .Paak’s latest drop Oxnard below.

—

Photo: WENN