Lil Wayne Chooses Between Nicki Minaj & Rihanna, Kobe & Jordan, and Real & Fake Booty’s

It’s been common practice for Hip-Hop’s biggest stars to refrain from stating their personal opinions on which one of their peers is superior to each other but Lil Wayne’s decided to throw caution to the wind and weighed in on said subject.

During an interview with The Bumbu Room, Weezy was asked to choose between Nicki Minaj and Rihanna (not Cardi?) and without hesitation the Nawlin’s rapper said, “Nicki. And we would go into the studio and make beautiful music and then go into somewhere else and make beautiful something else.” Oh… ok.

Interestingly enough the next question was whether he preferred real booties to surgically enhanced rumps and Weezy went with “Real asses. I’m sorry, I’m a real ass guy. Sorry, the fake asses sometimes they be hard.” But wait, doesn’t Nicki have – you know what, forget it.

Check out the quick Q&A below and see what Weezy has to say about having side chicks and who he prefers between Kobe and Jordan.