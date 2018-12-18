More Azealia Banks News Not About Her Music, But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Azealia Banks is in the news again and as usual, it’s not about her music per se. However, this time she isn’t the one spilling the team about some ritual oath she made with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Reports Page Six:

Nick Bilton dropped an unusual gem in his Vanity Fair recent story about the 42-year-old Twitter CEO. Bilton adds he often receives bizarre gossip and scoops about Dorsey and added, “Once, a source who worked with him told me that Dorsey had sent a rapper his beard shavings to make him an amulet that would protect him from evildoers.”

While the 27-year-old rapper’s name wasn’t given, all signs point to Banks who talked about it at length years ago.

That’s right, what many surely dismissed as Banks talking crazy just may be an actual factual. And it’s bizarre as f*ck.

In 2016, according to Stereogum, she went on a Twitter spree crying foul over a business agreement she had with Dorsey.

Dorsey allegedly asked Banks to tweet about his cash app, Square, and in exchange, he would promote her mixtape, “Slay-Z.” Banks seemingly held up her end of the bargain, while Dorsey didn’t deliver.

But there was more.

“He also sent me his hair in an envelope because I was supposed to make him an amulet for protection,” she said in since-deleted tweets. “I’m about to hex this n—a. I have 3 strands of a billionaire’s hair. I should steal his luck.”

The protection was from ISIS, who threatened Dorsey along with Mark Zuckerberg earlier that year.

No word if she still has the beard clippings. And that’s an image we wish we could un-imagine.

—

Photo: WENN.com