‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tresure Price Claims Cops Were Rough With Her In DUI Arrest

Price claims the cops who stopped her during a DUI roughed her up because she's a celebrity.

Tresure Price Mugshot DUI

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Tresure Price of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta didn’t have the best weekend after cops stopped her on suspicion of driving under the influence. Now the reality show star is coming forth with claims that police roughed her up during her ordeal.

TMZ reports:

Tresure tells TMZ … she believes the cop who pulled her over last week in Atlanta, recognized her from the show and gave her an extra hard time because of it — she alleges the officer even got “a little rough” with her.

Price claims she passed the officer’s field sobriety test, but was still cuffed and thrown in the back of a squad car … without being buckled up.

We broke the story … as Tresure was being hauled to the station, the cop had to slam on her brakes and the ‘L&HH’ star was propelled forward. She tells us her face smashed into the cage as a result, leaving her with whiplash, bruises and a nasty knot on her forehead.

Price insists she wasn’t intoxicated, and suggests the cop escalated her traffic violation into something greater … simply because she’s a TV personality.

Police claim on their side that Price did not pass sobriety field tests and refused to take a breath analysis test. Despite this, Price has a lawyer on retainer to address the fact that cops put her in a dangerous position.

Photo: TMZ

