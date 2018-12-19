Chump Spray Painted Meek Mill’s Grandma House With Racist Graffiti

Meek Mill is on notice after unknown vandals spray-painted his grandmother’s home with a term that is reportedly connected to neo-Nazi groups and the like. The incident took place in South Philadelphia, and Meek has responded angrily to the act itself.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the rapper tell The Blast Meek is currently filing a report with Philadelphia police after discovering someone tagged a hate-fueled word outside his grandmother’s house Monday night in South Philadelphia.

Meek posted surveillance video of the crime on Tuesday, which showed a light-skinned man approaching the building to write “ACORN.”

Acorn, we’re told, is Philly slang for “white privilege,” and may hold other symbolic meanings in Neo-Nazi groups.

“A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged,” Meek revealed, adding that, “the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward!”

The outlet adds that the home was one of many other targeted this past Monday (Dec. 17) but it isn’t clear if there’s a direct link.

Photo: WENN