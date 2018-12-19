Kylie Jenner Ties Jay-Z On The ‘Forbes’ America’s Wealthiest Celebrities List

The Kardashian allure continues to evolve. Kylie Jenner is now tied with JAY-Z in estimated wealth according to Forbes.

As per Complex the business magazine has released their annual “Wealthiest Celebrities in America” list. According to their estimates Kylie Jenner is worth $900 million which lands her the number five slot tying Jay-Z. While the country watched her grow into her fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians she has financially glowed up through her beauty company Kylie Cosmetics.

She is said to 100% own the company which has sold more than $630 million worth of goods since launch. Naturally, she acknowledges her huge presence on social media as one of the main factors of her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” Jenner told Forbes. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

While tied with the reality television star Hov is said to have the largest growth year over year out of all the celebrities listed with a $90 million dollar increase from 2017. His 100% ownership of the uber-trendy Armand de Brignac champagne and a stake of D’Ussé cognac, Tidal and Roc Nation continue to keep the money coming in for him and the Carter clan.

Director George Lucas lands the top spot with $5.4 billion with Steven Spielberg at second with $3.7 billion and Oprah Winfrey at $2.8 billion. You can view the list below:

America’s Wealthiest Celebrities 2018

1. George Lucas

Net worth: $5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg

$3.7 billion

3. Oprah Winfrey

$2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan

$1.7 billion

5. (tie) Kylie Jenner

$900 million

5. (tie) Jay-Z

$900 million

7. David Copperfield

$875 million

8. Diddy

$825 million

9. (tie) Tiger Woods

$800 million

9. (tie) James Patterson

$800 million

Photo: Getty