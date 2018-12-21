Last Minute Holiday Gift Guide for Her

Every year, this final week before Christmas seems to creep up on everyone. You were hitting live shows and arguing back and forth online about R&B Kings and whatnot, while your people hit the streets, bustling along with other last minute shoppers.

If you haven’t finished grabbing gifts for the holidays, you’re not alone. And if your issue is with finding those perfect things for the ladies in your life, we’re here to help.

With less than a week left until Christmas Day, it’s time to quit playing around and commit to grabbing some gifts for the women that are near and dear to your heart. Whether it’s your mom, daughter, niece, or that special young lady you’ve been building with, we have options for you in every price range.

We’ve even categorized each gift by personality and interests. So, no excuses. It’s time to give your final gifts some thought and cop them before next Tuesday.