Killer Mike Previews PL3DGE, Takes Aim At Oprah, Barack & Cosby Over Silence After Oscar Grant Murder [Exclusive Video]

Killer Mike – PL3DGE

Killer Kill from the Ville recently hosted a listening session in Atlanta and played selections from his highly anticipated album PL3DGE.

The project, which is being released through Grind Time Official/ Grand Hustle / Tree Leaf / SMC Recordings, will feature productions from the likes of NO ID, The Bizness, DJ Speedy, Raz, Zone and newcomers Sweatbox.

In addition, PL3DGE, finds TI, Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Twista & Rock D The Legend supplying assists on the album buy make no mistake, THIS IS MIKE BIGGA all day as he chin-checks Oprah, Bill Cosby and President Obama while Bishop Eddie Long also feels Mike’s vengence in his quest to entertain and uplift Black America at the same time.

Peep The footage below as he goes in on several tracks like “Ric Flair,” “The American Dream” and “My Mercedes.

Killer Mike Causes Wreck On The Mic and Teels Fans What To Expect From Pl3DGE

Killer Mike Explains The Grind!!!

PL3DGE hits stores and itunes on April 19th. Grind Time Rap Gang… Bang !!! Bang!!! Bang!!!

