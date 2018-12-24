CLOSE
HomeNews

21 Savage Drops Travis Scott Featured “Out For The Night – Part 2” [Listen]

It's becoming a Merry Christmas for Savage fans...

Leave a comment

Last week 21 Savage had social media on fire with the release of his latest project I Am > I Was and keeping his buzz humming into this week is a brand new release that his fans have been waiting for.

Linking up with Travis Scott, Savage dropped “Out For The Night – Part 2” just in time for Christmas so y’all have a new track to bounce to while chugging on the eggnog and opening up presents.

Check it out below and have a safe and happy holidays.

21 Savage

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Los Angeles premiere of 'Smallfoot'
LeBron James Compares NFL Owners To Slave Masters, Gets Flack For Sharing 21 Savage Lyrics
12.24.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close