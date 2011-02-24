Kanye West Calls Out Gold Diggers And Warns Ballers To Strap Up

Kanye West Tweets On Abortion: Rips ‘Gold Diggin’ B**ches’
Since Kanye West discovered Twitter, some of his opinions have caused a stir or two. Yesterday his rant has arguably set off his biggest backlash so far as Ye commented on abortion.
He later on clarified that it never happened to him but he knows people that were affected by expensive abortions.
British Pop singer Lily Allen, who just suffered a second miscarriage was not amused by the outburst. She wrote:
We already know how Yeezy feels about “Gold Diggers,” so is he wrong for speaking his mind?
