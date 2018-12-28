Jemele Hill Engaged To Boyfriend Ian Wallace

Congratulations are in order for former ESPN host Jemele Hill. In a sweet message via Instagram this week, she announced she is officially engaged.

Posting a photo of boyfriend Ian Wallace on bended knee, Hill wrote “I’ve called this my year of transition. I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”

See the pic above and swipe left to check out Hill’s new rock up close and personal, plus another recent photo of the melanated love birds below. Congrats to the happy couple!

Photo: Getty