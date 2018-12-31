CLOSE
Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Teamup For Another Year End Recap

Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God have some opinions that's sure to make some people mad. Enjoy...

Bottles And Strikes: Miami Edition

It looks like Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God are going to start a new Hip-Hop tradition as the two have once again linked up for another installment of their end of the year recap, Pull Up.

For two hours and change, the pair touched on a bevy of 2018 topics including the king of R&B debate, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and their favorite rap albums of the year with Charlamagne voicing his displeasure with Lil Wayne’s long-anticipated release of The Carter V.

“I thought Lil Wayne’s project was too long, number 1 and number 2, he’s not talking about anything. Wayne is 37, 38-years-old. You’ve lived a long fruitful life, you’re a father… you’ve been to prison – you’re not telling us anything about yourself.” Well, he’s not wrong but Weezy fans might give him the business for that hot take. Wait till you hear his take on that highly anticipated Nas and Kanye West project.

Check out their conversation below and find out their thoughts on the most disappointing albums of the years, songs of the year and what they love about this generation of Hip-Hoppers.

