Propose It Up: Joe Budden Pops The Question To Cyn Santana, She Said Yes

Joe Budden and girlfriend Cyn Santana have been going strong for the past two years as fans of Love & Hip Hop: New York are well aware of, and some knew that a major life moment was imminent for the pair. During Budden’s live taping of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal, Budden got on one knee to pop the question and Santana said yes.

Listeners of the podcast know that Budden was gearing up to pop the question but there was no indication that the live show would be the place it would happen. The taping took place Wednesday night (Dec. 19) at The Town Hall in New York City and Budden, being the masterful media maven that he is, made the most of the moment.

After stating that his relationship with Santana was the best he’s ever been, he asked her if that was true for her. The pair exchanged some banter not unlike what goes on during their series before Budden decided to ramp things up by getting on one knee. Of course, Joe nearly botched the big moment by not being exactly sure where to put the ring finger but Santana got him together properly. Beautiful moment nonetheless.

Budden and Santana welcomed their son, Lexington, into the world in 2017. A wedding date wasn’t announced right then and there, naturally.

Fans on Twitter have been saluting Joe Budden and Cyn Santana since news broke and we too wish to extend our congratulations to the couple. Be sure to check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty