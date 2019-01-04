Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Involved In Street Fight, Man Stabbed [Video]

Things got funky for Slim Jxmmi while overseas. The Ear Drummers talent got involved in a brawl and it was nothing nice.

As per TMZ the Rae Sremmurd member was in New Zealand last week. Accompanied by some security and assumed entourage members he was spotted walking the streets. Rumor has it some locals started videotaping them and that’s when things went left.

In a video submitted to the celebrity gossip site Slim can be seen tussling in a rumble that included about seven people; one which was a woman. According to witnesses on the scene a bottle was heard breaking and someone was left stabbed. As with most fight clips the camera work is less than satisfactory thus it takes multiple replays to get a good sense of the action. Needless to saw the only star of the brawl is a rather large gentleman sporting a neon green t-shirt who was putting in work on an unlucky fellow wearing all black. As far Jim’s hand skills; not so much.

Afterwards he was spotted chatting with police with blood on his outfit. Another unnamed individual was seen taken to Auckland City Hospital for medical attention; no word on the extent of the injuries but it seems all involved are still alive. You can see the video below.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images