CLOSE
HomeNews

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Involved In Street Fight, Man Stabbed [Video]

Slim might want to take an MMA lesson or two if he's going to be on the floor like that.

Leave a comment

Source: “AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 17: Rae Sremmurd take the stage at the Bud Light Factory during the Interscope Showcase on March 17, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Bud Light Americas most popular and inclusive beer brand, and first time sponsor of South By Southwest® transformed Austins Brazos Hall into the Bud Light Factory, bringing exclusive performances to SXSW attendees from March 16-19. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Bud Light)”

Things got funky for Slim Jxmmi while overseas. The Ear Drummers talent got involved in a brawl and it was nothing nice.

As per TMZ the Rae Sremmurd member was in New Zealand last week. Accompanied by some security and assumed entourage members he was spotted walking the streets. Rumor has it some locals started videotaping them and that’s when things went left.

In a video submitted to the celebrity gossip site Slim can be seen tussling in a rumble that included about seven people; one which was a woman. According to witnesses on the scene a bottle was heard breaking and someone was left stabbed. As with most fight clips the camera work is less than satisfactory thus it takes multiple replays to get a good sense of the action. Needless to saw the only star of the brawl is a rather large gentleman sporting a neon green t-shirt who was putting in work on an unlucky fellow wearing all black. As far Jim’s hand skills; not so much.

Afterwards he was spotted chatting with police with blood on his outfit. Another unnamed individual was seen taken to Auckland City Hospital for medical attention; no word on the extent of the injuries but it seems all involved are still alive. You can see the video below.

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Fight , Rae Sremmurd , Slim Jxmmi

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Future Likes To Chill At Home In His New Clip To “Crushed Up” [Video]
01.04.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close