Foxy Brown Gives Her Input On Lil Kim, Nicki MInaj Beef

Foxy Brown Comments on Lil’ Kim and Nicki Minaj Feud

Rap vet, Foxy Brown has found herself in the news headlines in the past years for making waves outside of the booth.

Recently she was supposedly forced out of a fashion show party because she was heavily intoxicated. Fox Boogie sat down with Billboard.com to talk about the incident and also add her thoughts on the ongoing feud between longtime rival Lil Kim and arguably, the reigning hip-hop queen, Nicki Minaj.

Fox talked about being thrown out of the party:

“I don’t know how any rumors got started. Indashio is a personal friend of mine — I’m his biggest supporter, he’s my biggest supporter…It was all about me coming to support one of my closest friends in fashion.

And when I got there, he dragged me in, and we were falling all over, happy. Happy, not intoxicated, at all. I’m not even a drinker. And we never locked ourselves in the bathroom; people were coming in and out.

“They’re saying I was physically escorted out of the building by security, that I had this huge fight, I was intoxicated, falling all over. And there’s not one picture, one photo from any of the club-goers, nothing. Not only that — it took six days for this quote-unquote “breaking story” to surface? Does that make sense?”

Brown released the track “Massacre” last month, which addressed some of the issues between Kim and Nicki, Billboard asked her if she had any problems with Minaj.

Fox said, “Nicki has always been cool with me. She and I have something online I did for her — it was a video shoot with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, she wasn’t signed yet. And she was like, ‘Foxy is the first female artist who ever embraced me.’ She was classy; she was articulate. I’m so proud of her.

Of course, people everywhere clearly are saying, ‘She wants to be Foxy, she wants to be Kim.’ Everybody’s going to say that. But do I think she’s doing an incredible job at branding herself?

Yes, I do. When you’re an icon in the music business…like Mary J. Blige. Keyshia Cole came out after her, you didn’t hear Mary J. Blige starting a beef with her just because they compared her. Mary J. Blige stayed clean. She does what she does, and I do what I do.”

Fox mentioned Kim’s current rants about Nicki not paying homage to her, “Had she let the people say, ‘Oh, you’re trying to be Kim, you’re a fake Kim,’ then it doesn’t come directly from her. But when you’re using that as a platform to bring your new album out, that’s like, ‘Oh my God, wait a minute.’ I don’t condone it at all; I don’t think it’s cute.”

Does Foxy have a right to weigh-in or should she focus on making good music again?