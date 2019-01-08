J.R. Smith: “Meek Did Time For Popping A Wheelie But R. Kelly Is Free?”

While he doesn’t always have his eyes on the basketball J.R. Smith seems to be semi woke. The baller came to a profound realization when it came to the Pied Piper of Pee-Pee.

As spotted on Vibe the Cleveland Cavalier felt in a serious way after watching the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series. So much so he took to Twitter to voice his frustration not only on the behalf of the victims but also took a very clear swipe at America’s legal system. Yesterday (January 7) he tweeted “So what y’all telling me is Meek can go to jail for riding a dirt bike but R Kelly can sleep an piss on 14 year olds an NOTHING happens!” Naturally the post hit home with individuals from all walks of life garnering over 20,000 likes in just under 24 hours.

So what y’all telling me is Meek can go to jail for riding a dirt bike but R Kelly can sleep an piss on 14 year olds an NOTHING happens! 🤔 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) January 7, 2019

For those that have been living under a rock the 2016 NBA champion is pointing to the very discriminatory and clearly petty legal situation Meek Mill found himself in. On August 17, 2017 the Philadelphia MC got busted for reckless endangerment after popping a wheelie on a dirt bike while not wearing a helmet in Manhattan. The incident was a direct violation of his parole which landed him a sentencing of two to four years in jail. Considering no one was harmed or violated by his offense and R. Kelly was found not guilty Lady Justice gets the side eye for life.

Meek also commented on Kells after one of his followers hit him with an #askmeek question. “I’m not feeling R after watching that …. it’s so much filthy sh*t going on in this industry nobody will ever really speak on the wild sh*t because most of them could have docs like this or even worst done about them!”

I’m not feeling R after watching that …. it’s so much filthy shit going on in this industry nobody will ever really speak on the wild shit because most of them could have docs like this or even worst done about them! https://t.co/4tJxRHvLbQ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

It don’t take a rocket scientist to see what was going on…. what I’m tryna figure out why did they let it go on soooooo long! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

Rumor has it R. Kelly is planning to expose all the folks that participated in the six part series via a website he is launching but good luck with that.

Photo: Getty