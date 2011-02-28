Gwenyth Paltrow, Jay-Z Collabo?

Gwyneth Paltrow Wants To Work With Jay-Z

After rocking the stage with Cee-Lo Green at this year’s Grammy’s, Gwyneth Paltrow is planning to expound on her music career.

According to Rumorfx.com, the Oscar nominated actres s is interested in collabing with Roc Nation head Jay-Z on a song duet.

According to the site, Paltrow, who is married to Jay’s good friend Chris Martin of Cold Play, thinks the hook up would be “a good combination.”

The actress was also recently quoted as saying, “[Jay-Z] is a genius — and I’m his biggest fan.”

Strangely, this wouldn’t be the first time the two have linked up musically.

Paltrow sang the chorus for “Song Cry,” from the rapper’s album Blueprint during Hov’s 2006 concert at Royal Albert Hall.

The actress had singing debut in the 2000 film Duets, where she performed a cover version of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin'”. The song was later released as a single reaching #1 on Australia’s music charts.

Paltrow is also good friends with the rapper’s wife Beyonce.