CLOSE
HomeNews

Common Says Black Community Failed R. Kelly’s Alleged Abuse Victims

The veteran Chicago rapper and actor also placed himself in that pool of people who could have done more.

Leave a comment
Common performs at the Neighborhood to Neighborhood Street Festival

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

The response towards Lifetime’s recently-concluded docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, has shown no signs of mellowing in the past few days. Kelly’s fellow Chicago native Common says that collectively, the Black community has failed the R&B singer’s alleged victims.

TMZ exclusively reports:

We got the rapper/actor out Tuesday at LAX where he said he’s guilty of not coming to the rescue of Kelly’s alleged sex slaves. He also calls it a systemic failure when it comes to how society values black women and makes no bones about it — if the alleged victims were white instead of black, there would have been more outrage.

Common — who’s from Chicago, just like Kelly — is done giving him a pass. As you know, there’s been a ton of backlash since the “Surviving R. Kelly” 6-part series — Tank blasted Kelly and Daymond John explained why he thinks Kelly should kill himself.

Add Common to the list of people who think Kelly needs to face consequences, starting right now.

Com Sense joins the likes of John Legend and several others who have distanced themselves from R. Kelly.

Peep out Common’s chat below.

Photo: WENN

newsletter , R. kelly

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
VMA Awards Guest
Kevin Hart Briskly Addresses LGBTQ Controversy, Moving On From The Oscars
01.09.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close