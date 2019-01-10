Jessica Dime Warns Her Fiancé To Set A Date In ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Clip [Video]

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition had folks talking when the super trailer dropped. With the show set to premiere on Thursday, January 10, WETv shared an exclusive clip featuring Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams.

In the exclusive clip, Jessica Dime is tired of waiting and wants to jump the broom already, but her fiancé is taking his sweet time making the mother of his child his wife. Shawne’s reasoning for the delay in setting the second date for the stalled nuptials is because Dime won’t let go her of ghetto ways he explains to Judge Lynn Toler from Divorce Court.

Dime makes her case pointing out that Williams knew what he was getting into when he decided to deal with the former stripper. The clip ends with Jessica warning Shawne to get his act together and if he doesn’t “there is going to be trouble in paradise.”

We can’t wait to see the rest of the mess involving Soulja Boy and Nia Riley, Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera, Lil’ Mo and her husband, boxer Karl Dargan and Lil’ Fizz of B2K Tiffany Campbell from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as they try and salvage their relationships and marriages. You can watch the clip featuring Shawne Williams and Jessica Dime below.

Photo: WeTV