Soulja Boy, Wacka Flocka, Jessica Dime & More Seek Relationship Help In ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Super Trailer

Even celebrities need help in making their relationships and marriages work. Popular WE tv reality show Marriage Boot Camp pulled the lid off its upcoming Hip Hop edition and its filled with all kinds of struggle.

Set your DVR’s accordingly folks you don’t want to miss this when it premieres Thursday, January 10 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is the next installment of the famed reality series and Dr.Ish and Dr.V clearly have their work cut out for them this go around. The cast of includes questionable electronics salesman and accidental racist Soulja Boy and Nia Riley, Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera, Lil’Mo and her boxing husband Karl Dargan, Jessica Dime and her fiance Shawne Williams, Lil Fizz and Tiffany Campbell both from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

In the super trailer for the upcoming season, Soulja Boy wants to marry Riley, but she thinks he needs to grow up,. Waka and Tammy’s marriage is severely strained due to his infidelity. Lil Mo is tired of dealing with her broke husband’s cheating rumors, Jessica Dime has been waiting two years for Shawne to set a date and is growing impatient and Fizz and Campbell are trying to get that spark back they once had.

The relationship struggle looks immaculate, and we would be lying if we didn’t say we are curious to see how these couples handle Marriage Boot Camp. You can see what’s coming in the new season of the reality show below.

Photo: WE tv