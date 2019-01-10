Nas “Adam And Eve,” Future “Jumpin On A Jet” & More | Daily Visuals 1.9.19

We’re not sure why Nas waited till 2019 to drop videos in support of his summer ’18 project Nasir, but we ain’t complaining.

A few days after releasing “Cops Shot The Kid,” the Queensbridge king comes drops a clip for “Adam And Eve” where he finds himself spitting the gospel in the house of the Lord while showing what life is like in the infamous Queensbridge Houses.

Down in The A, Future gets his extreme sports on and raps inside of a plane with the hanger open for his clip to “Jumpin On A Jet.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kid Ink, Rich The Kid, and more.

NAS – “ADAM AND EVE”

FUTURE – “JUMPIN ON A JET”

KID INK – “TOMAHAWK”

RICH THE KID – “SPLASHIN”

SYLVAN LACUE – “LOVE & SACRIFICE”

KEY GLOCK – “BOTTOM OF THE POT”

BOOGIE – “SILENT RIDE”