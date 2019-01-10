Swaggy P AKA Nick Young Investigated For Robbery & Allegedly Fading Man In The Nads

Free agent basketball star and NBA wild boy Nick Young isn’t suiting up for any teams but he’s still seems locked and loaded to shoot it from the pocket, although his latest headline is definitely not sports related. Swaggy P is currently being investigated for robbery and for allegedly punching a man in the nuts.

Law enforcement sources tell us … the LAPD received a call on Jan. 4 from a man who claims he was assaulted by Swaggy P when he tried to take his photo at a popular L.A. car wash.

We’re told the alleged victim does not appear to be a paparazzo — just a basketball fan who recognized the former Lakers star and wanted a photo.

The man acknowledged Young didn’t want to be photographed but he snapped a pic anyway — and that’s when Young snapped … confronting the fan, allegedly firing off a nut shot and swiping the phone.

We’re told cops took a report and are investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

The outlet adds that Young allegedly struck the man in the testicles before making off with his phone. Ouch.

Back in August, Swaggy P was arrested for not working with the cops. Someone give Nick Young a job.

