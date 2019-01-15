Bag Collection: Drake Signs Multi-Year Las Vegas Residency For $10M

Drake has been collecting bags left and right for years, and 2019 sees that trend continuing in a major way. The Boy just signed a $10 million, multi-year residency with XS Nightclub inside Las Vegas’ Wynn casino and hotel.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the deal tell The Blast the “God’s Plan” singer recently agreed to a multi-year deal, with a minimum 10 show commitment at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn casino and hotel. We’re told the deal guarantees Drake more than $10 million dollars.

Last week the hip-hop star performed at XS during the Consumers Electronics Show and hinted at the longterm deal, telling the crowd, “I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me.”

We’re told Drake was highly sought after by many clubs in Las Vegas, as it becomes the growing trend to lock down big celebrities, like J. Lo and Lady Gaga, to residency deals. After discussions with many clubs, we’re told October’s Very Own chose XS due to its high exposure and ability to consistently bring in the biggest crowds.

Congrats to Drake and the OVO Sound squad. Check out the image of Drizzy rocking XS below.

—

Photo: WENN