Drake Was The Most Streamed Artist Of 2018

The music industry has shifted greatly since the advent of streaming, and no artist has benefited from that change in audio consumption in 2018 than Drake. The Canadian superstar was the year’s most streamed artist and it was also revealed that Hip-Hop and R&B dominated 30 percent of the streaming market.

Billboard reports:

Drake was the king of streaming in 2018, as he finished the year as the most-streamed artist in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. The superstar collected 11.13 billion on-demand streams for his catalog of songs (in both audio and video streams) — a yearly record for an artist, surpassing his own record of 6.4 billion in 2017.

Drake is also the first act to earn 10 billion streams for his songs in a calendar year.

Drake’s streaming haul represented 1.2 percent of total streams across all artists in all genres. In total, 901 billion on-demand streams were registered in 2018 — up 42.6 percent over 2017.

Drake’s streams were fueled greatly by the success of his album Scorpion, which generated 4.57 billion on-demand audio streams — the most-streamed album of 2018. (Meanwhile, the set’s songs collected another 1.76 billion in on-demand video streams.)

The outlet added in its reporting that collectively, Hip-Hop and R&B earned about 267.4 billion clicks in on-demand streaming across the 901 billion total number. Behind the genres, Rock claims a 14.2 market share at 127.5 billion streams.

—

Photo: WENN